NTRUHS Men’s Kabaddi team selected

Vijayawada: Dr NTR University of Health Sciences (NTRUHS), Vijayawada, on Friday announced selection of its Men’s Kabaddi team to participate in South Zone Inter-University Kabaddi Tournament, scheduled to be held at Rani Channamma University from October 4 to 7. The announcement was made by Dr E Thrimurthy, Secretary of the NTRUHS Sports Board.

University Vice-Chancellor Dr P Chandrasekhar and Registrar Dr V Radhika Reddy lauded the selected team members for their dedication and encouraged them to perform with distinction at inter-university level.

Dr NTRUHS Men’s Kabaddi Team includes, K Vijay, G Harish Chowdary, M Chaitanya Raj, K Akhilesh and PV Dinesh Kumar (GSL Medical College, Rajamahendravaram), S Sai Deepak (Narayana Medical College, Nellore), P Daryl Sean Aman, M Uday Bhaskar (Siddhartha Medical College, Vijayawada), P Sathvik Reddy (ACSRGMC, Nellore), G Madhava Reddy (ASRAM Medical College, Eluru), K Narasappa (Narayana Medical College, Nellore), ASNVS Nookaraju (Dr AR Government Homoeopathic College, Rajamahendravaram), P Satya Sesha Rao (Anil Neerukondal College of MLT, Visakhapatnam), T Abhiram (VIMS College of MLT, Vijayawada), GBS Kumar Raju (Physical Director, Vishnu Dental College, Bhimavaram), coach, DVVS Srinivasa Rao (Physical Director, GSL Medical College, Rajamahendravaram), manager.

