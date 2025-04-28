Nuzvid gets better transportation facilities

Eluru: In a bid to cater to the travel needs of people of Nuzvid and surrounding areas, Minister for Information and Public Relations, Housing K Parthasarathy flagged off 19 new luxury RTC buses on Sunday.

Earlier, people from Nuzvid used to struggle a lot to travel to different places. Due to lack of proper vehicles during the travel time, overcrowding of passengers in RTC buses, etc., bus travel from Nuzvid was a painful journey for the people.

Nuzvid did not have proper transport facilities to go to the famous pilgrimage site of Tirupati. Similarly, the youth of Nuzvid who were working in other places like Hyderabad, Bangalore, faced a lot of difficulties due to lack of proper bus services to travel to their area.

Immediately after the coalition government came to power, the Nuzvid MLA and Minister Kolusu Parthasarathy focused special attention on solving various problems in the constituency. Especially, as part of providing better travel facilities to the people, not only did he increase bus services on various routes to make the people travel comfortably in RTC buses, but also made 19 new buses available to the passengers, making it easier for the people to travel comfortably.

Minister Parthasarathy took a special initiative and spoke to the Minister of State Road Transport Corporation and took steps to start two new super luxury bus services between Nuzvid and Tirumala Tirupati via Vijayawada, a super luxury bus service to Yerragondapalem to go to the important pilgrimage site of Tripurantakam, two super luxury bus services to Bangalore, a super luxury bus service to Visakhapatnam, 11 super luxury services to Hyderabad, and non-stop bus services to Vijayawada.

The people of Nuzvid and local public representatives are expressing their joy and gratitude to Minister Parthasarathy for providing a solution to the transportation problem.