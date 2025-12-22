Odisha Guv Haribabu hails ABVP’s SEIL Project

Ongole: Dr Kambhampati Haribabu, Governor of Odisha, attended the 44th State Mahasabha of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) in Ongole as the chief guest on the last day, Sunday, and presented ‘Sri Janamanchi Gowriji Yuva Puraskar’ to Girish Nallagutta from Wellwisher Voluntary Service Organisation of Madanapalli for doing outstanding service to society.

ABVP State President Dr Noojilla Srinivas presided over the event and highlighted the inspirational life of Janamanchi Gowri Shankar, former National Joint Organising Secretary of ABVP. Later, Haribabu presented the award to Girish and delivered a motivational address to ABVP activists. He emphasised adopting Gowriji’s spirit of service and commended the recognition of social service organisations.

Guiding the youth, Governor Haribabu stressed the importance of acquiring skills alongside degrees, noting that the new education policy would benefit society. He praised ABVP’s “Students’ Experience in Inter-state Living” (SEIL Project), an initiative for strengthening national unity by fostering ties between northeastern states and other regions. He also recalled his interactions with southern students during his tenure as Mizoram Governor. Addressing students, he urged them to combat drug abuse, emphasising India’s demographic advantage with its large youth population. He called upon ABVP workers to create awareness programmes against drugs among students. The programme, conducted by Dr Lakshminarayana from Tirupati, attracted numerous ABVP activists, teachers, local dignitaries, and representatives from educational institutions.