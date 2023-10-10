Officials appreciated for resolving Spandana petitions

Eluru: District Collector Prasanna Venkatesh appreciated the officials, who took initiative to resolve the petitions submitted at Jaganannaku Chebudam and Spandana programmes at the earliest. He also distributed problem-solving papers to the petitioners at the programme arranged at the Collectorate here on Monday.



N Chandrika Maneswari of Bhimadole mandal applied for pattadar passbook and the Collector handed over to her the approval letter sanctioned by the tahsildar concerned. P Venkateswara Rao of Chintalapudi mandal also applied for pattadar passbook. It was sanctioned by tahsildar and the Collector Venkatesh and Joint Collector B Lavanyaveni issued the passbook to the petitioner. The Collector patted Joint Collector Lavanyaveni for her intervention and initiative to resolve the issue. While B Nirmala of Kamavarapukota mandal applied for Adangal, the Collector delivered the concerned papers to her. He also appreciated staff of secretariat for sanctioning widow pension to a woman N Neelima of Unguturu mandal. Officials of bank were also encouraged by the Collector for sanctioning Rs 20 lakh to an SHG of Unguturu mandal. He also handed over sanction letter of loan for Rs 10 lakh to Dwcra women belonging to Dwaraka Tirumala mandal.

DRO M Venkateswarlu, DRDA PD Vijaya Raju, ZP CEO K Ravi Kumar, RDO Khaja Vali, and others were present.