Officials told to expedite riverfront works

Officials told to expedite riverfront works
MP Daggubati Purandeswari and MLA Adireddy Srinivas inspecting the Godavari Riverfront project

Rajamahendravaram: MP Daggubati Purandeswari and Rajamahendravaram City MLA Adireddy Srinivas have asked officials and contractors to expedite the ongoing riverfront beautification project in the city.

On Tuesday, they inspected the Godavari Riverfront project, which is being carried out along the Godavari embankment at an estimated cost of Rs 8 crore. They were accompanied by city corporation officials.

During the visit, they reviewed the project’s models and offered suggestions for changes. They stressed the importance of making the riverfront a pleasant and beautiful space for visitors, ensuring no inconvenience is caused. They also advised that the existing statues on the Godavari embankment should not be damaged during the works.

City Corporation Executive Engineer Madarsa Ali and other officials were present during the inspection.

