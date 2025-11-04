Officials told to focus on infra in MSME Parks

Vijayawada: Minister for micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME), rural poverty eradication and NRI empowerment Kondapalli Srinivas directed officials to prioritise the development of basic infrastructure in the 175 MSME parks being set up across the state.

Chairing a review with officials of the MSME department and APIIC at the Secretariat on Friday, the minister stressed the need for expediting the provision of essential facilities such as water supply, roads and electricity in all the proposed industrial parks. He said the government’s new industrial policies were aimed at accelerating MSME growth and called for a clear action plan to implement them effectively.

Srinivas instructed officials to encourage new industrial entrepreneurs and ensure that they are able to make effective use of the incentives being offered by the government. He cautioned against delays in issuing mandatory approvals and permits required for setting up new units.

He also reviewed the status of buildings and infrastructure being developed in the new industrial estates and issued directions for timely completion. The minister emphasised that Andhra Pradesh must align its industrial policy with the best models being followed globally and in other Indian states and create a business-friendly ecosystem through necessary reforms.

Industries department secretary N Yuvaraj, MSME Development Corporation CEO Viswa Manoharan and senior APIIC officials attended the meeting.