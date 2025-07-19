One-day space edu camp held at Govt Girls High School

Banaganapalle: Ina landmark initiative, the first-ever ‘One Day Space Education Camp’ in Andhra Pradesh was inaugurated at the Government Girls High School in Banaganapalle constituency on Friday.

The camp is being organised under the guidance of Roads and Buildings, Infrastructure and Investments Minister B C Janardhan Reddy, aligning with the vision of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Education Minister Nara Lokesh to promote innovative learning experiences for students in government schools.

AP Science City CEO Kesineni Venkateswarlu formally inaugurated the programme, which aims to provide rural students with a comprehensive introduction to space science.

As part of the initiative, students were given hands-on exposure to space-related equipment, including the assembly and dismantling of model rockets.

Practical demonstrations on drone technology and its use in modern defense applications were also conducted. In a captivating session, students interacted with a model rover to understand its role in missions like Chandrayaan. Using augmented and virtual reality (AR/VR) tools, the students were virtually shown how Chandrayaan made its lunar landing, making space science both immersive and accessible.

The event witnessed participation from representatives of Muskan company, Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan officials, Deputy DEO of Dornala, headmasters, and teachers from across the Banaganapalle mandal. The camp was praised by educators and students alike, who extended their heartfelt thanks to Minister B C Janardhan Reddy for facilitating such a pioneering educational experience in their constituency. Many locals expressed pride in being represented by a visionary leader who prioritises science and technology education for the youth.

CEO Kesineni Venkateswarlu further revealed that the Andhra Pradesh Science City (SCAP) has launched this Statewide programme with the aim of creating scientific awareness and nurturing technological aspirations among government school students. As part of the first phase, the Space Education camps will be held across 10 selected districts from July 18 to August 6.