One dead, several injured as private travels bus collides parked lorry in Palanadu district

A road accident took place in the Palanadu district of Andhra Pradesh on Sunday morning where a Jagan Travels bus collided with a lorry parked near Dachepalli. One person was killed and about 20 were seriously injured in the crash. The incident took place while the travels bus is on the way to Kanigiri from Hyderabad. Receiving the information, the police rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to a hospital for treatment.



The bus belonging to Jagan Travels left Hyderabad for AS Peta at night. Against this backdrop, the driver of the bus had tried to overtake another vehicle at high speed near Damaracharla. According to passengers, despite the passengers of the bus alerting the driver not to overtake the vehicle, the driver didn't heed to collide with a lorry, which was parked at Dachepalli after crossing 25 km in this order. The bus cleaner died on the spot in the incident, police said.

The police found that overspeeding was the cause of the accident. The police also said the case was registered and is being investigated as the Jagan Travels bus had Nagaland registration.