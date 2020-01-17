One held for harassing a minor girl in Vijayawada

Vijayawada: The police have arrested a young man for harassing a minor girl in the name of love in Vijayawada. Going into details, a 15-year-old girl stays with her parents near the old railway track at Ramrajya Nagar here in the city. Her father works as an auto driver. The girl discontinued the school after studying till the seventh class.

For the last some time, a young man named Rasool, who also resides in the same locality was after the girl and harasses her in the name of love. He also threatens her that he will commit suicide by cutting his throat with the blade if she doesn't love him. As the girl didn't accepted his proposal, he again threatened to kill her. Over frightened with his warning, the girl disclosed the matter with her parents. With this, the victim's father confronted Rasool.

The accused who came to know that her father has a habit of drinking alcohol started offering him liquor daily and became close to him. In this context, Rasool came to the girl's house on Wednesday and tortured her to accept his love if not threatened her that he'll cut his throat with blade and commit suicide there itself. The girl's father who was also present there remained silent.

Somehow, the girl managed to escape from there and told about the incident with her mother. Immediately, she dials 100 and informed the police control room. Shortly, the police reached the spot, registered a case under the POCSO Act against the accused, arrested him and investigating further.