Parshuram Dwadashi 2024: Date, Timing, History, and Significance

Parshuram Dwadashi, observed on the ninth day of the bright fortnight (Shukla Paksha) in the month of Vaishakh, is a significant festival in Hindu tradition. It celebrates Lord Parashuram, the sixth incarnation of Lord Vishnu, who is believed to have preceded Lord Rama and succeeded the incarnation of Vamana. This day is particularly special for couples who wish to conceive, as they perform specific rituals and prayers to seek Lord Parashuram's blessings for offspring. Observing these rituals with full devotion is believed to fulfill their desire for children.

Date and Timing for Parshuram Dwadashi 2024

In 2024, Parshuram Dwadashi will be celebrated on Sunday, May 19. The auspicious timings (shubh muhurat) for observing the festival are as follows:

• Dwadashi Tithi Begins: 1:50 PM on May 19, 2024

• Dwadashi Tithi Ends: 3:59 PM on May 20, 2024

Historical Background of Parshuram Dwadashi

According to Hindu scriptures, Lord Parashuram is one of the eight immortals (Chiranjeevi) who still dwell on earth. His unwavering devotion and rigorous penance pleased Lord Shiva, who bestowed upon him a divine axe (Parshu) and taught him the martial art form of Kalaripayattu. Consequently, he came to be known as Parshuram.

Parshuram is a significant figure in Hindu mythology, appearing prominently in both the Treta Yuga (the era of Lord Rama) and the Dwapar Yuga (the era of Lord Krishna). He is renowned for mentoring key figures such as Bhishma Pitamah, Guru Dronacharya, and Ang Raj Karna.

Significance of Parshuram Dwadashi

Parshuram Dwadashi holds immense significance in Hindu tradition, symbolizing the divine grace of Lord Parashuram. Devotees perform rituals and prayers on this day to seek his blessings for fertility and offspring. The observance is also an opportunity to invoke the blessings of Lord Vishnu and Goddess Lakshmi for good fortune, success, and happiness. This festival not only fosters spiritual growth but also strengthens devotees' belief in and devotion to the Divine.

Parshuram Dwadashi 2024 Puja Rituals

To properly observe Parshuram Dwadashi, follow these steps:

1. Morning Rituals: Rise early, perform your ablutions, and meditate.

2. Fasting: Take a vow to observe a fast for the day.

3. Altar Preparation: Lay a yellow cloth on your home shrine's altar and place an image or idol of Lord Vishnu and Parashuram on it.

4. Purification: Purify the image or idol with water from the Ganges or another sacred water source.

5. Offerings: While meditating on Lord Parshuram, offer 21 yellow flowers and yellow-colored sweets, ensuring to include basil leaves in the offering.

6. Devotional Practices: Conclude by listening to the divine story of Parshuram and chanting his mantras, dedicating yourself to his divine grace and blessings.

By observing these rituals with sincerity and devotion, devotees can seek the blessings of Lord Parashuram for spiritual and material well-being.