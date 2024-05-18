Heavy Rains Expected in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana ahead of low pressure

The officials from the meteorological department have warned that a low pressure system is forming over the Southwest Bay of Bengal and is expected to strengthen into a cyclone by May 24. The surface trough, which extends from Sri Lanka through Coastal Andhra and Rayalaseema, is currently at a height of 3.1 km above sea level.

As a result of this weather pattern, moderate to heavy rains are expected in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana until May 23. Coastal Andhra and Telangana districts are likely to experience heavy to very heavy rainfall during this time.

Residents in the affected areas are advised to take precautions and stay updated on the latest weather forecasts. Officials are closely monitoring the situation and will provide updates as necessary to ensure the safety of the public.