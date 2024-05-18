Live
- Custodial death: Madras HC directs Villupuram Collector to exhume body
- PGA Championship: Schauffele leads as Scheffler overcomes trip to Police Station with 66; Theegala is third
- Golf: Pranavi, Diksha among three Indians to make the cut in German Masters
- Fight is between ‘Ram Bhakt’ and ‘Ram Drohi’, ‘Rashtra Bhakt’ and ‘Rashtra Drohi’: Yogi Adityanath
- District Election Officer Calls for Armed Arrangements for Legislative Council Graduate By-Election
- Xavi publicly announces he will stay at Barca despite rumours of President Laporta being unhappy
- A huge fire broke out in an electronic shop in the district center
- Humans not at risk of deadly chronic wasting disease: Study
- IPL 2024: As a batter, I know I didn't live up to the standard, says Rohit Sharma
- AWS, Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud now dominate 66 per cent of global Cloud spending
Just In
Heavy Rains Expected in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana ahead of low pressure
The officials from the meteorological department have warned that a low pressure system is forming over the Southwest Bay of Bengal and is expected to strengthen into a cyclone by May 24
The officials from the meteorological department have warned that a low pressure system is forming over the Southwest Bay of Bengal and is expected to strengthen into a cyclone by May 24. The surface trough, which extends from Sri Lanka through Coastal Andhra and Rayalaseema, is currently at a height of 3.1 km above sea level.
As a result of this weather pattern, moderate to heavy rains are expected in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana until May 23. Coastal Andhra and Telangana districts are likely to experience heavy to very heavy rainfall during this time.
Residents in the affected areas are advised to take precautions and stay updated on the latest weather forecasts. Officials are closely monitoring the situation and will provide updates as necessary to ensure the safety of the public.