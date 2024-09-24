ONGC leak prevention measures commended

Kakinada: Following a video circulating on WhatsApp and local media, which claimed there was a leak from an ONGC pipeline in the Dariyalatippa area of Pondicherry, a joint inspection was conducted on September 21.

The inspection was conducted by Revenue Divisional Officer G Kesavardhan Reddy, Tahsildar Ch Vijaya Sri, Mandal Revenue Inspector J Dharmendra, and ONGC officials.

It was confirmed that the pipeline remains de-pressurised, and measures have been implemented to prevent any gas leakage. The inspection team praised ONGC’s leak prevention measures.

ONGC’s Eastern Offshore and HPHT Asset divisions follow strict Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) and are dedicated to ensuring the safetyand environmental integrity of their operational areas.

ONGC officials said that the video circulated on social media was an old one that occurred on July 30. They described that on July 30, a gas leak was detected in the pipeline supplying gas to OGT Mallavaram from offshore. The leak occurred near the river mouth, an area known for its strong currents. ONGC authorities acted quickly to stop the gas flow, and by July 31, the pipeline was fully de-pressurised.