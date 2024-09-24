  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

ONGC leak prevention measures commended

ONGC leak prevention measures commended
x

The area at the river mouth where the gas leak was prevented

Highlights

Following a video circulating on WhatsApp and local media, which claimed there was a leak from an ONGC pipeline in the Dariyalatippa area of Pondicherry, a joint inspection was conducted on September 21.

Kakinada: Following a video circulating on WhatsApp and local media, which claimed there was a leak from an ONGC pipeline in the Dariyalatippa area of Pondicherry, a joint inspection was conducted on September 21.

The inspection was conducted by Revenue Divisional Officer G Kesavardhan Reddy, Tahsildar Ch Vijaya Sri, Mandal Revenue Inspector J Dharmendra, and ONGC officials.

It was confirmed that the pipeline remains de-pressurised, and measures have been implemented to prevent any gas leakage. The inspection team praised ONGC’s leak prevention measures.

ONGC’s Eastern Offshore and HPHT Asset divisions follow strict Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) and are dedicated to ensuring the safetyand environmental integrity of their operational areas.

ONGC officials said that the video circulated on social media was an old one that occurred on July 30. They described that on July 30, a gas leak was detected in the pipeline supplying gas to OGT Mallavaram from offshore. The leak occurred near the river mouth, an area known for its strong currents. ONGC authorities acted quickly to stop the gas flow, and by July 31, the pipeline was fully de-pressurised.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick