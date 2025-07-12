ONGC organises walkathon to promote cleanliness

Rajamahendravaram: Aspart of the ongoing Swachhata Pakhwada campaign, ONGC Rajahmundry Asset organised a walkathon from Kambalacheruvu junction to Pushkar Ghat on Friday to raise awareness about cleanliness and waste segregation.

The event saw enthusiastic participation from hundreds of individuals, including ONGC employees, members of ONGC collectives, APSPF personnel, and students from Aditya Degree College.

Speaking on the occasion, ED-Asset Manager Santanu Das said that ONGC’s continued commitment to the goals of Swachhata Pakhwada, which was launched by the Government of India in 2016.

He noted that through its CSR initiatives, ONGC actively engages employees, students, and residents to promote a culture of cleanliness.

This year’s campaign aligns with the theme ‘Swachhata is Everyone’s Business’, reinforcing the collective responsibility of society in achieving a cleaner and healthier environment, he added.

Expressing concern over the growing challenges of littering and solid waste management, Das further urged all citizens to unite in safeguarding public spaces. He reiterated ONGC’s unwavering commitment to societal well-being and environmental sustainability, reaffirming its role as a responsible corporate entity.

The Swachhata Pakhwada, a fortnight-long campaign, began on 1st July and will conclude on July 15, 2025 at ONGC Rajahmundry.

The campaign features a series of activities aimed at promoting hygiene, sanitation, and environmental consciousness. These include workshops on waste management, cleanliness drives at various sites and operational areas, as well as creative competitions like quizzes, poster-making, and slogan-writing for school children.

In addition, impactful ‘Nukkad Nataks’ (street plays) and cleanliness initiatives were carried out in and around operational zones to educate communities about effective solid waste management and to inspire positive behavioural change.