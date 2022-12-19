Ongole: 14 jailed for drunken driving

Ongole(Prakasam District): The Prakasam district police warned motorists to strictly adhere to road safety and traffic guidelines and follow Motor Vehicles Act. District SP Malika Garg informed that during the recent drives, they booked many cases against people, who were driving under the influence of alcohol, and the court sent 14 of them to jail as they are severely intoxicated.

The SP said that the 'No Accident Day' drive is being conducted every Saturday in all police station limits in the district to prevent accidents. She said that the caution and sign boards, radium paintings, stickers, speed breakers and other interventions have been set up at black spots, accident-prone areas. She said that various innovative activities explaining the hazards of no helmet, no seat belt, over speeding, triple riding, overloading and drunken & driving are being conducted to motorists along with creating extensive awareness of road safety standards and traffic rules.

Malika Garg stated that the police are conducting frequent drunk and drive tests every day to prevent accidents due to drunkenness on the national and state highways of the district. She informed that many people and families depending on them suffer from the drastic effect of accidents due to drunken driving. She warned the people not to drive vehicles under the influence of alcohol and intoxication, and if anyone is caught drunk driving, cases will be registered against them, and they will be brought to court for punishment. The SP warned them of necessary action for temporary cancellation of their driving license for up to three months and suggested people not demean their dignity by going behind bars after being caught in drunken driving.

SP Malika Garg informed that a total of 14 persons, who were caught for drunken driving and produced before the courts in the district, were sentenced to jail on Saturday. She explained that the Court of Principal Junior Civil Judge at Markapuram sentenced six people to imprisonment for one week and two others for ten

days along with a fine of Rs 2000 each, while the Ongole court sentenced six persons to a one-day jail term. She said that the Ongole court also imposed a total fine of Rs 2,83,000 on 121 persons, who were caught drunk driving by Ongole traffic police.