Ongole: 44 two-wheelers seized in special drive

Ongole: The traffic police seized 44 vehicles during a special drive and gave counselling to the drivers for violating road safety guidelines in Ongole on Wednesday.

Following the instructions of SP Malika Garg, traffic DSP P Mallikarjuna Rao, SI Subbarao, RSIs Khasim and Ravi Kumar and other staff formed teams and conducted special drive in Ongole.

They seized 44 vehicles for triple driving, verified the licenses of the drivers. They found most of them were students and offered counselling to them and their parents on the adversities of license-less driving, triple driving, rash driving and violating traffic rules. They informed that the owner of the vehicle can be fined for allowing driving by a licence-less person.

The traffic DSP suggested the offenders take a license if they are above 18 years old, before taking the vehicle for driving on roads.