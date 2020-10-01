Ongole: 600 donate blood at camps in 12 Assembly constituencies

Ongole: Magunta Charitable Trust, which is widely known for its public welfare programs in the Prakasam district announced that it will continue to be a part of the social welfare programs in future. The trust representative Sandeep thanked the people who have donated blood by a mere call from Magunta Raghava Reddy.



The Government General Hospital in Ongole and the blood bank division felicitated Magunta Charitable Trust representative Nagalla Sandeep as part of the celebrations of the National Voluntary Blood Donation Day on Thursday.

The RMO of the GGH Venugopal Reddy, blood bank medical officer Suneetha thanked Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy and his son Raghava Reddy for organizing blood donation camps in the crucial times and encouraging their followers for participation.

Sandeep said that continuing the legacy of the Magunta family, the trust has organized many blood donation camps in the 12 Assembly constituencies in the district, even by taking necessary precautions during the Coronavirus pandemic days. He said that respecting the call from Raghava Reddy, about 600 people donated blood in the camps. He announced that similar programs will be conducted again and requested participation from the fans and followers of the Magunta family.