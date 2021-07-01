Ongole: Aurobindo Emergency Medical Services celebrates first anniversary

Ongole: The officers and employees of the Aurobindo Emergency Medical Services, which is operating the 108, 104 services as a nodal agency in the State, celebrated their first anniversary in Ongole on Thursday.

The company rejuvenated the 108 ambulance services with a fleet of 731 vehicles and mobile medical clinics, known as 104 services, with 656 vehicles from July 1, 2020. As part of the first anniversary celebrations, the manager of AEMS for Zone 3 and 4, Hemanta Kumar Bhattu said that there are 426 Ambulances and 386 MMC 104 Vehicles operating in these two zones across seven districts, including Guntur, Prakasam, SPSR Nellore, Chittoor, YSR Kadapa, Anantapuramu and Kurnool. He appreciated that the services of EMTs and pilots of 108 ambulances, especially during the first and second waves are phenomenal, and they always walked an extra mile to serve the patients without bothering of self. He also praised the services of 104 doctors and data entry operators and drivers who served the village communities relentlessly throughout the year, even during the Covid pandemic situation.

The 108 DM Vijay Kumar, 104 DM P Siva Rakesh, ZFM Ch Kishore Babu and operation executives, EMTs and pilots of the 108 and 104 services also participated in the celebrations.