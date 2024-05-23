Bomb Threat Emails Sent To Bengaluru Hotels: Police Response And Cybercrime Surge

The Bengaluru police reported on Thursday that three prominent hotels in Bengaluru had received threatening emails regarding a potential bomb blast. Among these hotels is The Oterra, as stated by DCP South East Bengaluru.

Upon receiving information about the emails, the police promptly deployed bomb disposal and detection teams to the affected locations.

This incident follows a similar occurrence on the previous day when North Block, housing the Ministry of Home Affairs, received a hoax bomb threat email.

In April, multiple schools in Delhi-NCR, Jaipur, Uttar Pradesh, and Bengaluru received bomb threat emails, causing widespread panic. Subsequent investigations revealed that all these threats were unfounded.

Responding to these incidents, the Delhi High Court requested a detailed report, prompting the Delhi Police to submit a comprehensive report on May 17, highlighting the deployment of five bomb disposal squads and 18 bomb detection teams across the city.

In light of the recent surge in cybercrimes, particularly transnational organized cybercrimes originating from South East Asian nations like Cambodia, the government has established an inter-ministerial committee comprising law enforcement and intelligence agencies to address the issue.

Rajesh Kumar, CEO of the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C), disclosed that the bomb threat emails targeting schools, hospitals, and airports across India were sent using virtual private networks (VPNs). Investigative agencies are collaborating with multiple countries to identify the perpetrators responsible for these threats.