Ongole Bar Association condemns murder of advocate couple in TS

Ongole : The members of the Ongole Bar Association condemned the brutal murder of the Telangana High Court advocate couple Gattu Vamana Rao and PV Nagamani and demanded the authorities see the killers get capital punishment.

The lawyers boycotted the court on Friday and organised a protest in front of the district court complex.

They raised slogans against the murders, wanted justice and demanded the police officials provide security to the advocates who are facing threats by the antisocial elements.

Bar Association president B Bhaskar Rao, general secretary B Nageswara Rao, lawyers BV Sivaramakrishna, P Srinivasulu, D Edukondalu, B Srinivasa Rao, R Ramu, J Madhuri and others also participated in the protest.