Ongole: DIG visits hypersensitive polling stations, pats cops

Ongole: The Guntur range DIG Dr CM Trivikrama Varma inspected the polling stations in hypersensitive areas Singarayakonda, Kanumalla and Mahadevapuram in the Kandukur division and expressed satisfaction over the arrangements.

He appreciated the SP Siddharth Kaushal and other local police officials for charting out a foolproof plan in making security arrangements for the elections and implementing it successfully.

After inspecting the polling stations, the DIG Trivikram Varma said that the police made all arrangements to avoid gathering the public at the polling stations by barricading the voters from 100 meters of distance.

He said that the voters are allowed into the polling booth and sent out after voting, with the assistance from the para-police and maintaining the physical distance and other Covid pandemic protocols. He said that the first and second phases of the panchayat elections are held in a peaceful atmosphere in Guntur, Prakasam and Nellore districts, and advised the police to continue the strong bandobast and arrangements.

He interacted with the para-police including the NCC, NSS and women protection secretaries from the village and ward secretariats and appreciated their services.

In the meeting with the police officials at the Kandukur DSP's office, he ordered them to take strict action against anyone found guilty of illegalities during elections.

The SP informed the DIG that the polling area was divided into three zones and one additional SP level officer was appointed as the in-charge for each of them and a DSP was appointed for each mandal.

He said that all polling stations in the 15 mandals were being monitored from time to time with the help of 15 drone cameras, 60 body-worn cameras and 7800 CC cameras.

He said the election was being conducted in a peaceful and orderly manner and the police personnel are performing their duties in such a way that the people could exercise their right to vote fearlessly in a free environment. The Kandukur DSP K Srinivasarao, Singarayakonda CI U Srinivasulu, Kandukuru CI M Vijay Kumar, SB1 CI V Suryanarayana and other police officials were present.