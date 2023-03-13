Ongole: Free & fair MLC election assured

Ongole(Prakasam district): Prakasam district Collector AS Dinesh Kumar and SP Malika Garg informed that arrangements are made to ensure free, transparent and fair MLC elections.

There are 55,703 men and 26,517 women voters registered for the East Rayalaseema Graduates MLC election, to be held in 98 polling stations in Prakasam district.

The Collector inspected the polling material distribution at PVR Boys High School in Ongole, and the Sub-Collector's office in Markapuram on Sunday. He told the officials to make sure all arrangements were in place and advised the polling staff to stick to the election handbook in letter and spirit. He asked them to contact the higher officials and command control room if they require any clarification.

He also inspected various polling stations in the district and ordered the officials to provide drinking water and toilet facilities to the staff, and a help desk for the voters. He ordered them to make sure the movement of voters is streamlined so that any congestion does not occur. SP Malika Garg conducted a video conference with divisional police officers and staff from Ongole, Darsi, Markapuram and Kanigiri from AKVK College in Ongole. She ordered them to strictly implement the election code of conduct and see no groups formed up to 100 meters range from the polling stations. She advised the staff to frisk the voters to make sure they are not carrying any mobile phones, IPads, tabs, or any other electronic gadgets, matches box, ink bottles, water bottles or any chemicals into the polling booths. The officials were ordered to verify the identity of the voter with their valid identity card and see no one try to influence them. She said that they found 15 polling stations as sensitive and nine as hyper-sensitive in the total 138 graduate and teachers polling stations. The SP said that three additional SPs, eight DSPs, 15 inspectors, 68 SIs and a total of 1,500 police personnel will be on duty in the district to make sure the election is conducted in a peaceful manner.