Ongole : Go extra mile to treat Covid patients, Collector Dr Pola Bhaskara tells doctors

Ongole : The Prakasam district Collector Dr Pola Bhaskara encouraged the doctors to go the extra mile to treat the patients during the Covid calamity time.

He participated in the awareness program for the doctors appointed for the Covid hospitals and Covid Care Centres at GGH Ongole on Wednesday.

Speaking in the meeting, Collector Bhaskara said that society respects doctors as gods and they should make more efforts in saving the people infected with the Coronavirus now. He asked them to prove their mettle by curing the patients suffering more and show team spirit in working with others in the COVID emergency.

He said that there is a scarcity of oxygen supply due to the fast spread of Coronavirus in the second wave and advised them to optimally use oxygen. He advised them to be careful in the use of injections and not waste them. He asked them to give Remdesivir to the really required patients and visit the patients on a daily basis.

He asked the doctors to talk smoothly to the patients and their relatives and act according to their psychological order. He wanted the doctors to provide the confidence that they are getting good treatment and care at GGH Ongole.

Joint Collector TS Chetan advised them to reduce wastage of oxygen, drugs and use Remdesivir under the supervision of experts.

Joint Collector K Krishnaveni asked the doctors to serve the patients by owning them and take precautions while treating pregnant women and nursing women. The district fire officer S Srinivasa Rao advised them to be careful in using the machinery as the ICUs are more prone to fire accidents due to the electric lines and electronic equipment. He asked them to have knowledge of saving the lives of patients at the same time they escape the fire.

The GGH Ongole superintendent Dr D Sriramulu, RMO Dr Venugopala Reddy, deputy superintendent Dr Murali Krishna Reddy, and others also participated in the program.Collector tells doctors