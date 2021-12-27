Ongole: Keep your promise, VRAs demand CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

Ongole: The members of Andhra Pradesh Village Revenue Assistants Association Prakasam district unit staged a protest before the Collectorate here on Monday, demanding Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to fulfil the promises he made as the Opposition leader and resolve their problems immediately.

VRA Association district unit president Kalavakuri Brahmaiah led the protest. Speaking on the occasion, general secretary Paladugu Vivekananda explained their demands. Vivekananda said that when they were staging a protest at Dharna Chowk in Vijayawada on July 23, 2017, Jagan Mohan Reddy, the then Opposition leader, visited their camp and assured them to address all their problems within a week after coming to power. But there was no response from him even after three years of becoming the CM, he noted. He said that the former government had implemented DA to them but adjusted it by recovering Rs 10,000 from each VRA. But this government forgot the VRAs in the PRC, while the Telangana government has implemented PRC and DAs to the VRAs there, along with promotions and posts to the nominees, Vivekananda pointed out.

The VRA association leaders demanded the CM to explain why he was taking U turn on the demands of small employees. They warned of intensifying the agitation if the government does not respond to their demands including promotions as attenders and to give job as VRA to the family members of those, who died on duty.

District honorary president Gantenapalli Srinivasulu, treasurer G Ramesh, Kondalu, Srinivasulu and other VRAs from all 56 mandals participated in the protest.