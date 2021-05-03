Ongole : Mala Mahanadu creates awareness on Covid norms

Ongole : The only way to protect from the coronavirus infection is following the instructions issued by the government such as using masks, sanitisers and maintaining physical distance, said Mala Mahanadu state president Billa Vasantha Rao.

The Mala Mahanadu leaders staged demonstrations at various places in the town with artistes dressed in mythological character Yama and people dressed as coronavirus. The artistes stopped the people who didn't wear masks and created awareness on the importance of using masks.

They explained to the onlookers that many people are losing their lives just due to the negligence and carelessness in following the instructions of the government.

They warned the public that if they want to live, they must wear masks, wash hands frequently, use sanitisers often and maintain a minimum physical distance of 6 feet from others. They said that the precautions taken by them will not only protect themselves but also their family members.

Meanwhile, the Medical and Health department conducted Covid tests for 9274 people on Sunday and received results for 11069, but still waiting for the result of 11221 samples.

A total of 1378 Covid positive cases were registered in the Prakasam district on Saturday, including 112 cases in Ongole urban, 89 in Vetapalem, 80 in Ongole rural, 65 in Podili, 60 in Markapur urban.