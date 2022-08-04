Ongole: Services of soldiers invaluable, says Collector AS Dinesh Kumar

Ongole(Prakasam District): The services of the soldiers in protecting the integrity of the nation are incomparable, observed Prakasam District Collector AS Dinesh Kumar.

As part of Azaadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, the district administration remembered the sacrifices of the soldiers at the borders, along with the services of freedom fighters, at a programme held in Spandana Hall in Ongole on Wednesday.

As it was the birth anniversary of noted freedom fighter and farmers' leader Kakani Venkataratnam, the Collector and district officials paid tributes by garlanding his photograph. The Collector said that Venkataratnam was inspired by Gandhiji and plunged into the freedom movement following his call. After the independence and becoming an MLA, Venkataratnam was instrumental in resolving the issues of the public, particularly farmers' problems. Paying respects to the martyred soldiers by observing silence for two minutes, Collector Dinesh Kumar said that the soldiers, who are protecting the country by sacrificing their lives at the border, are the true heroes.

Zilla Sainik Welfare Officer Rajani Kumari said that 33 soldiers from the district were martyred while working in the three forces of the army, while 13 soldiers were injured on duty.

The Collector felicitated the soldiers injured in wars, from the district. He assured all support to the soldiers and ex-servicemen from the district and assured to give priority to resolving their issues.

In-charge DRO Sarala Vandanam, DPO Narayana Reddy, SC Welfare and Empowerment officer Lakshma Naik, DEO Vijay Bhaskar, and other officials also participated in the programme.