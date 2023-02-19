Ongole: Sidda family participates in Nagareswara Swamy Kalyanam

Ongole(Prakasam district): Former Minister Sidda Raghava Rao and his wife Lakshmi Padmavathi, along with their family members and relatives participated in Nagareswara Swamy Kalyanam at Harihara Kshetram in Chimakurthy on Sunday, as part of Sivaratri celebrations.

Large number of devotees thronged Harihara Kshetram to participate in the celestial wedding, Raghava Rao and his family members attended a series of special pujas and abhishekas to the presiding deities. They presented silk clothes and pearl chains to the gods as the pundits from Godavari districts performed the wedding.

Later, they performed Unjal Seva and Ekanta Seva to the divine couple. Prasadam and teertham were distributed to the devotees.