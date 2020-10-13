Ongole: Speed up teacher transfers, demands FAPTO

Ongole: The Prakasam district unit of the 'Federation of Andhra Pradesh Teacher's Organizations' started a relay hunger strike at Collectorate here on Monday, demanding that the government conduct the transfers of teachers in the schools under various managements.

The FAPTO district chairman, B Raghubabu, general secretary KVG Keerthi, co-chairmen S Ravi, M Ramanjaneyulu and other leaders explained that the more than three years have passed since the government conducted the transfer of teachers in the state. They said that after their representation to the government last year, the education minister promised to conduct the transfers immediately, but didn't happen so far.

They alleged that the government have quoted several reasons for the non-conduct of the transfers. They said that many of the teachers with less experience are transferred in the name of administrative grounds, which is an injustice to the experienced teachers, waiting for the transfers. They also mentioned that the awarded promotions without giving a chance for transfers also affected the seniors and it is a loss to the teachers who worked in rural areas for a long time.

The teachers demanded that the government conduct the transfers immediately, show the promoted or upgraded teacher posts as vacant, and sanction the Grade-2 teacher posts in the high schools recently upgraded. They announced that they would continue the relay hunger strike up to October 21, expecting a positive response from the government and would intensify the agitation later, if their demands are not considered.