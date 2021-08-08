Ongole: Two held for snitching cash from ATMs; Rs 9 lakh recovered

Ongole: The Ongole police arrested two members of a gang who had indulged in laundering cash while filling the ATMs of a bank on Saturday, and seized Rs 9 lakh from them.

Prakasam District SP Malika Garg explained in a press meet on Saturday that various police stations in the Ongole subdivision received complaints from Pandiri Sushar Ananda Sai, Guntur branch manager of Writer Business Services Limited, that they observed cash missing from the ATMs of Karur Vysya Bank in Ongole town since January 2021.

The complainant informed that they had observed a few of their cash filling employees, are not emptying the cash containers while filling them, but not submitting the removed cash notes for account to the company or to the bank.

He reported that they found a total of Rs 22.67 lakh was misappropriated from the ATMs, including Rs 12.83 lakh in Maddipadu area, Rs 2.485 lakh in Ongole taluka area, Rs 53,000 in Ongole Town I area, and Rs 6.83 lakh in the Ongole Town II area.

Based on the complaint, the SP formed a team under the supervision of DSP KVVNV Prasad, appointing Ongole rural CI R Rambabu as the investigation officer. The team immediately cracked the case by gathering complete information about the accused and after investigating into their accounts.

They arrested two of the four-member gang Chandaluri Anil of Rajaka Pavuluru village in Chimakurthy mandal, Rayapati Soniyanu of Ongole on Saturday and recovered Rs 9 lakh from them. The accused confessed to the police that they had spent Rs 2.474 lakh, while the remaining amount was shared with the two other absconding members of the gang.

The SP announced that the absconding accused will also be nabbed within a short time and appreciated DSP Prasad, CI Rambabu, Maddipadu SI Y Nagaraju, head constables K Ravikumar, B Venkateswarlu, T Venkateswarlu. Constable K Anil, home guard B Venkateswarlu and handed over cash rewards for cracking the case in a short time.