Ongole: VIP treatment to cops & families at Covid Care Centre

Ongole: While people are running pillar to post to get oxygen, medicines and heyigenic food in hospitals, the government is providing excellent treatment and hospitality to the coronavirus-infected police officials and their families at Covid Care Centre in Ongole.

As of Friday, 64 people have been receiving treatment at the Covid Care Centre, though a total of 82 people received services ever since it was inaugurated by the district SP Siddharth Kaushal on April 30.

Just like last year, the Prakasam district SP Siddharth Kaushal started the Police Welfare Covid Care Centre with a capacity of 45 general beds and 10 oxygen beds, but they increased the number of beds accordingly, as more cops are contracting the Coronavirus in the second wave. They arranged separate barracks for the men and women with facilities like television, internet and equipment for physical activities for relaxation and to boost their morale.

The police personnel who are admitted to the CCC are receiving treatment by professional doctors and trained nurses in a pleasant atmosphere. They are provided with related medicines, sanitisers, masks, hand gloves and are encouraged to practice yoga and walking after motivational speeches by the senior officers to build confidence in them. They are being served with hot and fresh nutritious meal trice a day prepared with chicken, dried fruits and other fresh greens. They are being discharged healthily and happily in 7 to 8 days by ensuring regular body temperature check-up, pulse check-up, hypertension and diabetes tests every morning and evening.

If any police personnel is affected by the coronavirus, the SP said that they would be provided immediate medical attention. He informed that if the staff or their family members show symptoms of Covid, tests will be conducted and action will be taken to treat them immediately based on the result. He advised the police to call the Covid Helpline number 9121102270 at the DTC if they have any symptoms.

He said that they have arranged a reception centre and ambulance at the Covid Care Centre for the infected personnel. Though they are Covid patients receiving the treatment, the police personnel and their family members are feeling it as a picnic and are conquering the coronavirus with joy and excitement. They are sharing the experience at the CCC with their colleagues and thanking the SP for taking utmost care for the welfare of staff and devising a systematic procedure for treatment in a homely atmosphere.





Delete Edit Covid patients taking part in exercise Covid patients going for a walk at Police CCC in Ongole



