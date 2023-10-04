Ongole: Virasam condemns raids on leaders of mass organisations

Ongole: Virasam leader G Kalyana Rao condemned the raids conducted by the National Investigative Agency at houses of the leaders of people’s organisations, women’s organisations and rights activists in the Andhra Pradesh and Telangana states.



Speaking in a press meet here on Tuesday, Kalyana Rao that the NIA sleuths raided the houses of the leaders of Kula Nirmuna Porata Samithi, Poura Hakkula Sangham, Chaitanya Mahila Sangham, who are fighting for the rights of dalits, oppressed classes, public issues, and rights of people for the last 25 years in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana in the early morning of Monday.

He said that the NIA tried to link the leaders of the organisations, who are fighting in the legal provisions, with the Maoist organisations. He said that the officials not only scared the family members of the leaders but also seized their mobile phones and laptops.

He said that the Kula Nirmulana Porata Samithi is organising several awareness campaigns against the Manipur violence and in support of the rights of the tribals there. The BJP government, which could not digest the campaign by the KNPS sent NIA to threaten the leadership in the name of raids.

He appealed to the human rights activists and democratic leaders should condemn the raids. The other speakers also condemned the raids by NIA, particularly on the houses of KNPS AP Assistant Secretary Duddu Venkata Rao, and district president Orpu Srinivasa Rao, in the district.

OPDR state president Chavali Sudhakar, ILP state president Dasari Sundaram, SDIP district leader Sattar, KNPS AP Assistant Secretary Duddu Venkata Rao, district president Orpu Srinivasa Rao, Poura Spandana Vedika leader Gummalla Narasimha Rao, CPI(ML) leader Chittipati Venkateswarlu also participated in the programme.