Ongole: Woman awarded life imprisonment for killing a 4-year-old boy

Ongole (Prakasam district): The Principal District Judge Court has awarded life imprisonment to the woman, who was accused in a case of killing a 4-year-old kid with rat poison. District SP Malika Garg on Thursday appreciated the police officers and staff, who played a pivotal role in the conviction of the accused.

A woman, Velpula Jyothi, wife of Srinivas of Pidathalagudipadu village in Chimakurthy mandal, has family disputes with the family of P Sandhya, wife of Sudhakar. In pursuance of her grudge over Sandhya's family, Jyothi mixed rat poison in a snacks packet and offered the same to the son of Sandhya and Sudhakar, when the boy is at an anganwadi centre on October 27, 2017. The boy died.

Based on a complaint by the boy's parents, the then SI GV Chowdary registered a case 141/2017 U/s 302 IPC and Ongole rural CI M Murali Krishna conducted a comprehensive investigation, arrested the accused on November 1, 2017. He sent her to remand and filed a charge sheet in the court.

The police produced the accused in court through Public Prosecutor N Vasundhara and conducted an effective trial under the guidance of the district SP and proved the accused guilty of killing the kid with sufficient evidence. Principal District and Sessions Judge A Bharathi sentenced the accused to life imprisonment and a fine of Rs 5,000 on Thursday.

The SP especially appreciated the then Ongole Rural CI Murali Krishna, Court liaison HC Raghava Rao, and Chimakurty Court Constable Harikrishna, who played an active role in producing proper evidence in the court and effective trail monitoring in the conviction of the accused.