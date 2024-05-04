District Additional SP CH Rameshwar seized 3 lakh 20 Thousand money in Naka Bandi

Live
According to Additional SP Ch Rameshwar, on the orders of SP Gaikwad Vaibhav Raghunath, a raid was conducted with 30 police personnel near Kollapur square in Nagar Kurnool district headquarters.
Nagarkurnool: According to Additional SP Ch Rameshwar, on the orders of SP Gaikwad Vaibhav Raghunath, a raid was conducted with 30 police personnel near Kollapur square in Nagar Kurnool district headquarters.
He said that 3 roads at Nagar Kurnool Kollapur intersection were cordoned off at the same time. Every vehicle that arrived at the intersection was inspected by CH Rameshwar Police personnel. During these inspections, a young man named Karthik seized 3 lakh 20 thousand cash which he was carrying in the bus without proof. AR DSP Chari, RI Jagan, RSI Gaus Pasha along with 30 police personnel participated in this program.
