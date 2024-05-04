  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Telangana

District Additional SP CH Rameshwar seized 3 lakh 20 Thousand money in Naka Bandi

District Additional SP CH Rameshwar seized 3 lakh 20 Thousand money in Naka Bandi
x
Highlights

According to Additional SP Ch Rameshwar, on the orders of SP Gaikwad Vaibhav Raghunath, a raid was conducted with 30 police personnel near Kollapur square in Nagar Kurnool district headquarters.

Nagarkurnool: According to Additional SP Ch Rameshwar, on the orders of SP Gaikwad Vaibhav Raghunath, a raid was conducted with 30 police personnel near Kollapur square in Nagar Kurnool district headquarters.

He said that 3 roads at Nagar Kurnool Kollapur intersection were cordoned off at the same time. Every vehicle that arrived at the intersection was inspected by CH Rameshwar Police personnel. During these inspections, a young man named Karthik seized 3 lakh 20 thousand cash which he was carrying in the bus without proof. AR DSP Chari, RI Jagan, RSI Gaus Pasha along with 30 police personnel participated in this program.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X