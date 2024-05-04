Live
PM Modi engages in energising conversation with BJP workers in Jharkhand, gives tips for polling day
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on a campaign trail to three states, namely, Bihar, Jharkhand, and Uttar Pradesh on Saturday, took time out to engage in an interesting conversation with party workers in Jharkhand and offered them 'jadibooti' (tips) for the polling day.
The Prime Minister, flanked by party workers at an airstrip in Jharkhand, also stressed that this 'jadibooti' will definitely work wonders.
Notably, the first two phases of elections logged least 5 per cent less voting, as compared to the 2019 elections, and the Election Commission is also looking at ways on how to shore up the numbers.
Speaking to the party karyakartas, PM Modi told them that Election Day should be celebrated nothing less than festivals and called for their active participation during such events.
He said that polling stations are decorated with balloons on voting day, similarly the public should also feel 'festival-like vibes' on the election day and the onus for this lies on their shoulders.
PM Modi's message to karyakartas sought to not just energising and enthuse them to solicit greater support for the BJP but also encourage the electorate to exercise their franchisee in maximum numbers.
"On election/polling day, one BJP karyakarta from respective mohallas should take to drum beating or other musical instruments and walk through the area with a bunch of followers," PM Modi told karyakartas.
This will set the mood for others to follow, he added.
PM Modi said that since dancing and singing remain inherent to the country's nature, this plan will definitely work.