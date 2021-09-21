Ongole : Workers seek welfare schemes

Ongole : The members of the Prakasam district unit of the Andhra Pradesh Building and Other Construction Workers Union, in association with the CITU organised a protest at the district collectorate here on Monday.

They demanded that the government implement the welfare schemes of Construction Workers Welfare Board to all workers in the State.

Speaking at the protest, the CITU district president Ch Majumdar said that it is nothing but cruel to stop the welfare schemes by the Building Construction Workers Welfare Board after the YSRCP formed the government in the State.

He said that the government is not giving a single rupee to the welfare board, but it is receiving revenue from the one per cent cess imposed on the constructions. He alleged that the earlier TDP government and the present YSRCP government used the funds of the welfare board.

The CITU and construction workers leaders demanded that the government repay the funds utilised from the board and pay Rs 10,000 as financial assistance to the workers who lost their livelihood due to the Covid pandemic and increase in sand price.

The union district secretary N Ramarao, leaders Sk Hussain, B Srinivasa Rao, Elisha, P Subbarao and others also participated in the programme.