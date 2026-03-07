Open House events organised for girls

Aspart of International Women’s Day week celebrations, police departments across Prakasam, Markapur and Bapatla districts organised Open House programmes at police stations to raise awareness among girl students on women’s safety, cybercrime and legal rights.

Acting on the directions of Prakasam district SP V Harshavardhan Raju, Open House programmes were conducted at multiple police stations, including Darsi, Kandukur Town, Ongole Two Town, Kondeepi, Mundlamuru, Gudluru, Medarmetta, VV Palem, Nagulappalapaadu, Lingasamudram, Ulavapadu, and others.

Officers explained the functions of police stations, services offered by women's help centres, new laws, record-keeping, and the equipment used by the force. Students were also educated on laws relating to women, POCSO Act, ragging, eve-teasing, good touch and bad touch, responsible use of social media, and precautions to be taken against cybercrimes.

Similarly, under the SP’s directions, Open House programmes were held at Markapur Town and Rural, Tripurantakam, Veligandla, Kanigiri, TV Palli, and other police stations.

Speaking on the occasion, Ongole Rural CI Seshagiri Rao urged girls to compulsorily learn self-defence skills. He cautioned students against excessive smartphone use, downloading unauthorised applications, and clicking on suspicious links, warning that overuse of mobile phones increases vulnerability to cybercrimes.

Markapur CI Subbarao echoed similar sentiments, encouraging girl students to study well and grow into responsible citizens who contribute to society, the state, and the nation.

In Bapatla, a grand Open House event was inaugurated by CCS DSP P Jagadish Naik, along with women police officers at the district police headquarters. Around 500 students from various schools and colleges in Bapatla town attended the programme.

Officers demonstrated weapons, bomb disposal equipment, police dogs, drones, communication devices, and explained how the clues team collects evidence and fingerprints at crime scenes.

DSP Jagadish Naik stated that the women’s empowerment week is being observed from February 28 to March 8 and that a large-scale event is planned for March 8 in coordination with other departments.

Officers across all districts informed students of key helpline numbers: Child Helpline 1098, Women Helpline181, Police Helpline 100/112, Cyber Crime Helpline1930, and Prakasam Police Control Room 9121102266, and asked them not to hesitate to call when in need.