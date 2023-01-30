Over 3.3L beneficiaries covered under Jagananna Chedodu

Vinukonda: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has released Rs 330.15 crore under Jagananna Chedodu towards financial assistance for 3,30,145 eligible Rajakas, Nayee Brahmins and tailors.

Releasing the amount with the click of a button here on Monday, the Chief Minister said the slew of welfare measures being implemented by the YSRCP government has been empowering every BC, SC and ST family and helping them to improve financially.

He said that the government was striving to implement the scheme without giving room for discrimination on grounds of caste, religion, community or party affiliation and without giving scope for favouritism or corruption. The State has registered a growth rate of 11.43 per cent turning it into a model State for the entire country.

While the total amount disbursed to the people through DBT under various welfare schemes has so far reached Rs 1,92,938 crore, it further increases to Rs 3,00,000 crore when benefits given to people under non-DBT schemes are also included, he elucidated.

The Chief Minister said that 30,00,000 house site pattas were distributed to women and the support extended to the women's Self-Help Groups improved the ranking of their societies to A grade from C and D grades in which they were placed during the TDP rule. He said that nearly one crore families were receiving benefits through various welfare measures of the government that included input subsidy payment in the same season for crop loss, zero per cent interest scheme, YSR Asara, Vahana Mitra, Kapu Nestam and EBC Nestam.

In response to the appeals of local MLA Brahma Naidu, the Chief Minister sanctioned Rs 12 crore for implementing a drinking water scheme to benefit 12 villages in Gollapally mandal and Rs 15 crore for upgrading the local 50-bed hospital into a100-bed hospital.

He also accepted the request of the MLA to establish a college here to cater to the needs of the minorities. With Monday's disbursal which provided a financial benefit of Rs 10,000 to each beneficiary, the total financial assistance provided so far under Jagananna Chedodu has reached a whopping Rs 927.39 crore with each beneficiary receiving Rs 30,000 while the number of beneficiaries stood at 2,98,122, 2,99,116 and 3,30,145 in the last three years respectively.

On individual count, 47,533 Nayee Brahmins, 1,14,661 Rajakas and 1,67,951 tailors received benefit to the tune of Rs 47.53 crore, Rs 114.67 crore and 167.95 crore respectively with the scheme being implemented for the third consecutive year. Minister for Backward Classes Welfare Chelluboyina Venugopalakrishna, MLA B Brahma Naidu, District Collector and senior officials participated in the meeting.