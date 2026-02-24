Over 88L unorganised workers register on e-Shram portal in AP

Labour minister informs the Assembly that 88,16,453 unorganised workers have registered on the e-Shram portal, while 18,24,221 workers enrol with the AP Building and Other Construction Workers’ Welfare Board

Says the state govt is accelerating registrations to ensure full coverage and extending benefits including free medical care, maternity aid of Rs 20,000, marriage assistance of Rs 40,000, Rs 60,000 natural death compensation and Rs 20,000 funeral support

Scholarships for kids of construction workers and special skill development programmes are being implemented, besides comprehensive data collection to strengthen worker welfare and social security

Vijayawada: As many as 88,16,453 unorganised sector workers in the state have registered on the e-Shram portal, while 18,24,221 workers have enrolled with the Andhra Pradesh Building and Other Construction Workers’ Welfare Board, labour minister Vasamsetti Subhash informed the Assembly on Monday.

Responding to a question raised by MLA Dr Valmiki Partha Sarathi, the minister said the government under Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is firmly committed to the welfare of unorganised labourers and is accelerating the registration process across the State to ensure comprehensive coverage.

He said several welfare schemes are being implemented to provide financial security and social protection to workers.

Registered beneficiaries are being provided free medical services and periodic health check-ups.

The government is extending maternity assistance of Rs 20,000, marriage assistance of Rs 40,000, and financial aid of Rs 60,000 in case of natural death. An immediate assistance of Rs 20,000 is also provided towards funeral expenses.

Scholarships are being offered to children of construction workers studying from Classes I to XII.

The Welfare Board is also organising special skill development programmes to enhance the capabilities of building and construction workers and improve their employment prospects.

The minister added that the government is undertaking comprehensive data collection to ensure complete coverage and safeguard the well-being of workers and their families.