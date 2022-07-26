Over half of the farmers yet to do e-KYC registrations

Srikakulam: More than half of the farmers have not yet registered their e-KYC details with the agricultural department through online process. The farmers who have not registered themselves are not eligible to avail financial benefits from the Central government under the PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme.

According to agricultural department, there are a total 3,22,719 farmers in the district, of them only 1,61,549 have done e-KYC through online mode. As many as 1,64,459 farmers of the district need to get their e-KYC done and register themselves with the government.

Last date to update details and get the e-KYC done is July 31. The agricultural department officials have intensified their efforts to register details of all farmers by creating awareness among them.

"We are creating awareness among farmers and motivating them to register themselves on government's website and get e-KYC done to get financial aid under the Central government scheme," said joint director for agriculture K Sridhar.