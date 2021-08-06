Paccha Thoranam : Officials, leaders take part in green drive

Vizianagaram: A massive plantation drive was undertaken across the district on the occasion of Jagananna Paccha Thoranam programme on Thursday.

The district officials and the MLAs participated in the programme by planting the saplings in the premises of schools, offices and hospitals.

Addressing on the occasion, district collector A Surya Kumari said that there is a need for collective effort to make the city clean and green. She added that we should maintain greenery in parks and other areas. Growing plants improves the atmosphere and environment.

The collector urged everyone to participate in the plantation drive and directed the forest officials to supply saplings to the public according to the demand.

MLA K Veerabhadra Swamy said that he has been participating in plantation drive for the past two years and encouraging the public as well.

District forest officer Sachin Gupta said that according to the guidelines of National Environmental Policy, at least 23 per cent of the land should be covered with plants but district has only 16.09 per cent. He urged the people to join hands to increase greenery for the wellness of the society.