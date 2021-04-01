Pandemic chokes blood supply in East Godavari

Kakinada: In view of the surge in Covid-19 cases, there is sharp decline in the number of blood donors in East Godavari district. Consequently, there is acute shortage of blood in the blood banks in the district.



According to the sources, as per National Blood Transfusion Council (NBTC) guidelines, if any person takes a Covid -19 vaccine he should not donate his blood up to 28 days. The person should take the vaccine two times with a gap of 28 days. It means during 56 days of taking vaccine, the person cannot donate blood. Due to Covid-19, many of the educational institutes, voluntary organisations and other blood donation sources have been closed for 10 months due to the lockdown. Now, the government started the Covid-19 vaccination and it may continue for three or four months in the district.

District Medical and Health Officer (DMHO) stated that more than 1.95 lakh persons have been vaccinated so far in the district. As many as 561 active Covid cases have been registered in the district. After they recover, they can also be vaccinated.

Additional District Medical and Health Officer (AIDS and Leprosy) Dr R Ramesh told 'The Hans India' that the donors of blood have been reduced to 20 percent due to the lockdown. He said that the reason for the shortage is the advent of summer as well as the closure of schools and colleges from where many students opt to give their blood on many occasions.

He said that much of the blood is collected from young stars hailing from various sections of society including schools and colleges. Dr Ramesh said that every year they used to collect 70,000 units of blood from the students and other donors. Many of the employees and NGOs used to give blood. But most of these sections are above the 45 years age group. So, they cannot donate their blood for two months. He said that the main drawback attributed to the closure of the educational institutions is drying up of sources for blood collection. He said that 8 government blood banks and 9 private blood banks are in the district.

APSACS Project Director Dr T Geetha Prasadini directed the blood bank medical officers to conduct voluntary blood donation camps every Tuesday in the district. He said that as per the directions of Dr Prasadini, they will conduct blood donation camps every Tuesday in the district.

Red Cross District Chairman YD Ramarao said that prior to Covid -19, people in good numbers used to donate blood. But the number decreased after the spurt in Covid-19 cases. However, there are people who inclined to offer blood despite a critical Covid period. He appealed to the people to come forward to offer blood without any fear of Covid.