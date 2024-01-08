Paneesh Rao receives honorary doctorate

Vizianagaram: Chief sustainability officer of Larson and Tubro group of companies Dr Paneesh Rao said that the Centurion University (CU) is a step ahead than any other universities and technical education colleges in this region.

On Sunday, Rao received an honorary doctorate by Vice-President of the university Dr D N Rao and Chancellor GSN Raju.

Later, Paneesh Rao said that the students should have adequate knowledge and skills to get into jobs and to reach higher positions.

And the Vizianagaram district has a wonderful university to provide a practical oriented education to the students, which helps them to acquire more knowledge and skills than other students.

Students should be confident over their skills and similarly they need to receive the challenges and prove their calibre. They should search ways to upgrade themselves in terms of education and knowledge and the education with utmost skills will definitely helps them to stand one in millions, he said.