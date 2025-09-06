Panel formed to identify lapses in reporting deaths

Guntur: Minister for medical and health Y Satya Kumar Yadav announced the formation of a high-level committee to probe the unusually high number of deaths in Turakapalem village. The committee, led by director of secondary health Dr Attada Siri, will identify lapses in reporting the deaths to higher authorities and suggest measures to prevent such incidents.

Speaking to the media here after visiting the village on Friday, the minister said departmental action will be taken against negligent medical staff, and accountability will be fixed at all levels. The committee is expected to submit its report within a week, including recommendations on using advanced technology to alert officials when death rates exceed normal levels.

Yadav said the cause of deaths is still unclear, with unhygienic conditions and contaminated water under suspicion. Meanwhile, DMHO Dr Vijayalakshmi informed that the test results of blood samples collected from the affected residents of Turakapalem village are gradually being released. In a statement, she said by Friday evening, 59 blood sample test results have been received. She said the results from the biochemistry department did not show anything suspicious. “All reports are within normal levels. Blood culture reports will take another 24 hours to be released. Once these results are available, there will be clarity on the causes that led to the infection in Turakapalem village,” she said.