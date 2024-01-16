Live
- IDF uncovers 100 rocket installations in Gaza
- BJP Contested MLA distributes kites amid Sankranti in Secunderabad cantonment
- Govt to soon provide assistance to widows for house construction: Himachal CM
- Govt aiming for 50% reduction in road accidents by 2030: Gadkari
- 110-year-old man undergoes hip replacement surgery in Gorakhpur
- Gang rape by vigilantes: Can’t rule if we heed all of BJP’s demands, says K’taka Home Min
- Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti 2024: Date, history and significance of the day
- PM Modi Accorded Rousing Reception
- Safeguard Cows Protect Culture TTD Chairman
- Centre imposes 50% export duty on molasses
Panyam MLA Katasani Rambhupal Reddy flags off Kabbadi competitions.in Nandyal
Panyam MLA and YSR Congress Party Nandyala District President, Shri. Katasani Rambhupal Reddy, graced the opening ceremony of the Kabaddi competition...
Panyam MLA and YSR Congress Party Nandyala District President, Shri. Katasani Rambhupal Reddy, graced the opening ceremony of the Kabaddi competition organized by Navodaya Organizing Committee and Humanity Charity today as esteemed chief guests.
The event took place in the joint district of Kurnool and Nandyala. Suryanarayana Reddy, MPP Hussain B, Sarpanch Pallavi, co-option members Zakir, JCS Mandal Convener Sumanth Reddy, along with several YSR CP leaders such as Badrinath, Chandamama Babu, and others, also actively participated in the event.
