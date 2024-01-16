  • Menu
Panyam MLA Katasani Rambhupal Reddy flags off Kabbadi competitions.in Nandyal

Panyam MLA and YSR Congress Party Nandyala District President, Shri. Katasani Rambhupal Reddy, graced the opening ceremony of the Kabaddi competition...

Panyam MLA and YSR Congress Party Nandyala District President, Shri. Katasani Rambhupal Reddy, graced the opening ceremony of the Kabaddi competition organized by Navodaya Organizing Committee and Humanity Charity today as esteemed chief guests.


The event took place in the joint district of Kurnool and Nandyala. Suryanarayana Reddy, MPP Hussain B, Sarpanch Pallavi, co-option members Zakir, JCS Mandal Convener Sumanth Reddy, along with several YSR CP leaders such as Badrinath, Chandamama Babu, and others, also actively participated in the event.

