  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Panyam MLA Katasani Rambhupal Reddy inaugurates Vakkera Wagu Bridge"

Panyam MLA Katasani Rambhupal Reddy inaugurates Vakkera Wagu Bridge
x
Highlights

In a significant development in Panyam Constituency, Kallur Mandal, the inauguration ceremony of the newly constructed "Vakkera Wagu Bridge" in A. Gokulapadu Village took place today.

In a significant development in Panyam Constituency, Kallur Mandal, the inauguration ceremony of the newly constructed "Vakkera Wagu Bridge" in A. Gokulapadu Village took place today. The event was graced by esteemed leaders, including Panyam MLA and YSR Congress Party Nandyala District President Sri Katasani Rambhupal Reddy, who attended as chief guests.

Along with the bridge, the inauguration of the Dr. YSR Rythu Bharosa Kendra (Agricultural Produce Storage Building) and YSR Village Health Clinic buildings also took place. The ceremony began with puja programs, followed by the unveiling of the infrastructure projects.

Various representatives from the village and mandal, YSR CP leaders, activists, and other officials were in attendance at the event, highlighting the importance of these developments for the local community. This initiative marks a significant step towards enhancing the infrastructure and healthcare facilities in A. Gokulapadu Village, benefiting the residents and contributing to the overall progress of the region.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X