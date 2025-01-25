Paritala Ravi remembered on his death anniversary

Anantapur: Even after 20 years of the demise of Paritala Ravi, the love for him in the hearts of the people has not faded, stated Ravi’s wife and Raptadu MLA Paritala Sunitha, and Ravi’s son and Dharmavaram constituency TDP in-charge Paritala Sriram.

Paritala Ravi’s 20th death anniversary was observed in Venkatapuram, Ramagiri mandal, amidst thousands of fans. Paritala’s family members came to the ghat and paid respects. Later, food was distributed to all those, who participated in the death anniversary.

Several district MLAs, Minister Savita, former ministers from Karnataka, former MLAs, other celebrities, and TDP senior leaders paid tributes to Ravi.

Speaking on the occasion, Paritala Sunitha said that they knew that Ravi is still in the hearts of people after seeing thousands of people paying tributes to him. She revealed that some key decisions have been taken on Ravi’s 20th death anniversary, which include conducting free weddings and organising mega blood donation camps soon.

Paritala Sriram claimed that admiration for Paritala Ravi has not diminished from his first death anniversary to his 20th death anniversary. Stating that Ravi’s struggles in political and public movements will never be forgotten, he promised to live up to the aspirations of his father.