Patanjali Foods signs MoU with Sawit Kinabalu SB

Peddapuram (Kakinada District): Patanjali Food Limited has initiated tie up with Sawit Kinabalu SB in supplying the best oil palm planting material.

The MoU will help enhancing domestic edible production, improve farmers' income and help improve the socio-economic conditions of oil palm growers, according to press release.

Patanjali Food Limited vice-president Mallesham Poola and Datuk Bacho Bin Jansie group Managing Director Sawit Kinabalu said that they have joined hands in the presence of Bhavna Sha, MPOC, Regional Head – India, Sri Lanka, Nepal and Bangladesh for dedicated large supply of high quality Sawit Kinabalu DxP for a period of five years with technical advisory support whenever necessary.

The DxP material has undergone stringent quality control and breeding research. Some of its key characteristics are high Fresh Fruit Bunch (FFB) yield, Oil Extraction Rate (OER), high bunch number, higher precocity and slower height increment.