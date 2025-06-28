Patanjali plans major venture in Vizianagaram dist

Patanjali Ayurved, a leading Indian consumer goods company, is set to establish large-scale industrial units in Chinaravupalli and Pedaravupalli of Kotthavalasa mandal, Vizianagaram district. On Thursday, Patanjali founder Baba Ramdev and business partner Acharya Balkrishna conducted a ground-level inspection of the site, where the state government has allotted 172 acrefor the project.

The planned units will focus on food processing, Ayurvedic medicines, and agriculture-based industries, promising significant employment opportunities for the region. Addressing concerns of displaced farmers, Baba Ramdev assured fair compensation and support for those still awaiting payments.

Ramdev praised Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu as a visionary leader and thanked him for enabling this venture, which aims to drive regional development and economic growth.