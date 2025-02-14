Pawan Kalyan Appoints Coordinators for MLC Elections in Andhra Pradesh

As the MLC elections in Andhra Pradesh approach, crucial developments are taking place. The deadline for withdrawal of nominations has passed, solidifying the candidates who will compete in the upcoming polls scheduled for the 27th of this month. The counting of votes will occur on the 3rd of the following month.

In a strategic move, Jana Sena Chief and AP Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan has appointed coordinators for the elections, with a specific focus on ensuring the success of alliance candidates across the graduate MLC elections in the Godavari, United Krishna, and Guntur districts. CM Chandrababu Naidu has also directed ministers and party leaders to concentrate their efforts on the elections.

Pawan Kalyan emphasized the importance of coordination among alliance members. He instructed appointed coordinators to work closely with leaders in their respective parliamentary constituencies to implement a well-defined plan aimed at securing victories for the alliance candidates.

The following individuals have been designated as coordinators for various parliamentary constituencies in the region:

- Kakinada – Tummala Ramaswamy

- Rajahmundry – Yarnagula Srinivasa Rao

- Amalapuram – Bandaru Srinivasa Rao

- Narasapuram – Channamalla Chandra Shekhar

- Eluru – Reddy Appalanaidu

- Vijayawada – Ammisetti Vasu

- Machilipatnam – Bandi Ramakrishna

- Guntur – Nayab Kamal

- Narasaraopet – Vadranam Markandeya Babu

With these appointments, the Jana Sena party aims to strengthen its campaign and mobilize support ahead of the critical elections.