Pawan Kalyan express shock over Kurnool Bus Accident

Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan expressed his deep shock over the tragic bus accident in Kurnool district. Describing the incident as profoundly distressing, he extended his wishes for a swift recovery to the injured. Pawan Kalyan also directed officials to take necessary measures to prevent such accidents in the future.

A travels bus travelling from Hyderabad to Bengaluru collided with a motorcycle in Chinnatekur, resulting in a catastrophic fire. At the time of the accident, there were 40 passengers on board, and reports indicate that 20 individuals tragically lost their lives. The bus was completely engulfed in flames following the collision.