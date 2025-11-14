Pawan Kalyan Praises NDA Victory in Bihar Elections

Pawan Kalyan, Chief of the Jana Sena and Deputy Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, expressed his commendation for the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) following their recent victory in the Bihar elections. He asserted that this outcome reaffirms the public's confidence in the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Kalyan remarked that citizens across India now perceive comprehensive development and stable governance as only achievable under Modi's leadership. He extended his congratulations to the Prime Minister for playing a pivotal role in securing this electoral success.

Furthermore, he acknowledged the long-standing dedication of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, whose efforts have reportedly enhanced the standards of education and healthcare in the state while advancing various development and welfare initiatives.

Kalyan also congratulated Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, and BJP National President JP Nadda for their contributions to this victory. Additionally, he offered his congratulations to Congress candidate Naveen Yadav, who triumphed in the Jubilee Hills Assembly by-election.